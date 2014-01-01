A Pawan Hans Helicopter crash

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

A Pawan Hans helicopter on duty for ONGC, with seven people on board, crashed off the coast of Mumbai. The bodies of the five people, including a senior ONGC officer and the debris of the chopper have been found, said Coast Guard officials. Five ONGC personnel and 2 pilots were on board when the helicopter went missing. The seven-year-old chopper a VTPWA Dauphin AS 365 N3 took off from Juhu at 10:20 this morning. It last contacted the Air Traffic Control at 10:35 am. At the time, it was 30 nautical miles off Mumbai. The chopper was headed for the Mumbai High North Field and was expected to land there before 11 am.