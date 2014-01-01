/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

PM likely to re-visit Meghalaya

Mr. Alexander Hek who was appointed as the chairman of the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election Campaign Committee convener claimed that around four to five MLAs are likely to join the party soon he added that the party will try to convince the Prime Minister to campaign in three major districts of Meghalaya.

According to Hek a detailed programme would be arranged after the announcement of elections and after declaring the candidates. He also claimed that the next government would be formed after elections not by the Congress or other parties but by the BJP.