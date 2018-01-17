/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NCP will not support BJP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National General Secretary Praful Patel said that the party will never support the BJP urged the people of Meghalaya to reject the saffron party in the upcoming state polls.

“We are not going to the support the BJP that is for sure. We will do what is best and in the interest of the people of Meghalaya,” said Patel, who is on a two-day visit to the state,

Stating that the BJP and other political parties are trying to put their imprint on the state, he however claimed that they will not be in a position to win the hearts and the minds of the people of the state. The NCP chief added that he have seen what kind of fragmentation is taking place in the society and for sure the people of Meghalaya will out-rightly reject these kinds of infringement on their personal food habits, their beliefs, and religious ethos and I am sure a proper answer will be given by the state in this coming election he added.

With regards to the National People’s Party (NPP), an NDA ally at the centre Patel refused to give any comment only said it is for the NPP to clarify whether they accept what the BJP says.