/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

HNYF demands setting up of SSLC Centre in Mawhati

The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) Northern Region has demanded from the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) to set up SSLC examination centre at Mawhati area in Ri Bhoi District.

HYNF-NR President Marcus Marten while speaking to media person said that the Union want the board to consider in setting up a centre in Mawhati area for students appearing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination. After a meeting, Marten said that the board had assured to consider the proposal next year. The Union demand to set up centre at Mawhati because of the fact that students from different villages of Mawhati area would have to travel a distance of 70 to 80 kilometres to reach their respective examination centres at Umsning, Nongpoh and Byrnihat and this has been a big problem which sometimes led the students to discontinue their studies.