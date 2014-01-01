/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NEXT CHIEF MINISTER??

In the run up to the Meghalaya legislative elections, the big question is who will be the next Chief Minister. It is a big question mark? No parties seem to have been able to fill in the blank. However it is only the newly formed regional Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), which seems to be confident, in winning a maximum number of seats, to claim the ruling chair, whether single handed or a tie-up in a post alliance set up with any other like mined party. The name of Pynshngain N. Syiem is doing the rounds in this respect, contesting from his home constituency Mawsynram, one of the rainiest spot on earth. The Congress being presently led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is still keeping its fingers crossed. The leadership question would come up after the counting of votes, to be decided by the party legislature party. The National People’s Party (NPP), has hinted that the leadership question, would come up later, though Prestone Tynsong, former Congress Minister, has ample experience credentials.

The NPP state President W.R. Kharlukhi, however said that the Chief Minister would be chosen, from the region which would elect a number of maximum legislators, either from the Khasi-Jaintia region or the Garo Hills region.