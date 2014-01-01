/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CUSTOMS AND TRADITIONS FOREMOST

Customs and traditions will be the priority of the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), to capture the current trend of the people to be rooted in their culture and preserving the identity. Not much of development has been observed or felt, along these years, especially in the rural areas, where there is lack of proper communication, even in the crop growing areas and marketing centres. Priority of the PDF has therefore been focused to customs and traditions. The Chief Ministerial candidate from Mawsynram Constituency, Pynshngain N. Syiem had therefore emphasized that the the PDF was born to protect customs and traditions. In the present circumstances, the traditions are not safe with the present government. However the party would look forward to avenues of a better life style in the economic context. There is, of course a surge in revivalism of culture in the form of fairs and festivals connected with the way of life.