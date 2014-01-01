/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Om Prakash Rawat New Chief Election Commissioner

Om Prakash Rawat has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner. Mr. Rawat, who is currently an Election Commissioner, will succeed the outgoing Achal Kumar Jyoti, who is retiring on 22nd January. Om Prakash Rawat, a retired IAS officer of the 1977 batch, has previously served as joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence and many other key positions in the union and Madhya Pradesh governments. He will be the 22nd Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Out going Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti has been in the post since June 2017.