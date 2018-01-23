/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Laying of Water Pipelines along drains... now prohibited

The Meghalaya Public Work Department (roads) Chief Engineer has informed that “Laying of water pipelines and other utility lines is no longer allowed on road side drains. All existing pipe lines which run along drains shall be re-aligned immediately within 30 days from the date of issue of this notification.”

According to a notification issued in this regard, the department has also requested to all to co-operate in order to facilitate proper cleaning of drains in particular and the city in general. In another notification, the chief engineer said that all schemes intended to provide slab cover to existing PWD road side drains by other department should be implemented only or after obtaining no-objection certificate from the concerned PWD division.