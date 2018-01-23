/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Section 171C of IPC imposed in Ri-Bhoi District

Any person giving or accepting any gratification in cash or kind during election process will be imprisonment up to one year or with fine or with both. This was informed by the District Election Officer, Ri Bhoi District. Furthermore as per section 171 C of Indian Penal Code, any person who threatens any candidate or elector, or any other person, with injury or any kind, is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or with both. The Officers has requested all Citizens to refrain from taking any bribe and in case, anybody offer any bribe or is having knowledge about the bribe or cases of threat/intimidation of electors, he/she informed or contact the Flying Squads which are formed to tackled such issues during election.