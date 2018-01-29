/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Joint disorder Arthritis and Tissue Engineering Workshop to be held in NEIGRIHMS

A One day CME cum workshop on Joint disorder Arthritis and tissue engineering will be organized by the Department of orthopaedics NEIGRIHMS on 2nd February 2018 in lecture theatre-1.

Eminent professionals from IIT Guwahati, NEHU Shillong and NEIGRIHMS Shillong shall deliberate share ideas and thoughts upon various concerns regarding the disease and share their expertise in the field. The workshop shall be beneficial to the people of North East in general and Orthopedicians, Physicians and General practitioners in particular. Doctors of North east can benefit from the opportunity, who can contact the organizing committee NEIGRIHMS for registration.