AJYWO demand more safety measures on NH-6

Concerning about the life-safety of the pedestrians and commuters along the NH-6, the All Jaintia Youth Welfare Organisation (AJYWO) Central Body urges the National Highway Authority of India 9 (NHAI) and its implementing agency, the GR Infra Project Ltd and the two District Administrations of Jaintia Hills to install more speed-breakers and other road safety measures along all the life-risky zones of the NH-6, the highway being under construction at present.

“With the improvement on the present condition of the NH-6 in terms of smoothness and wideness comparing to the old-fashioned NH-44, the vehicles are seen plying now at high speed due to the better condition of the highway now. But, this present condition of the highway also poses many dangerous threats to pedestrians said M.H Dkhar President AJYWO Central Body. The Union also urges the NHAI and the District Administration of the region to speed up in releasing the compensation of all the affected parties due to the construction of the NH-6.