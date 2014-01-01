/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

THE FLURRY OF POLITICAL PARTIES

There is now a flurry of political parties in the election fold to the Meghalaya State Assembly, where there are as many as eleven both national and regional.The Congress in the forefront bidding for all the 60 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), The National People’s Party (NPP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) , the Lok Janshakti Party (LPJ), the Aam Admi Party (ADP), the regional United Democratic Front (UDP), the Hills Sate Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP), the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), the Garo National Council (GNC), being the oldest regional party in Achikland and also a host of independents, seeking their fortunes.The election arena is therefore crammed.The lists of candidates are being prepared, besides the formal release of the manifestos, containing the many rosy promises of bringing about the wind of change in the governance of the state for the next five years.