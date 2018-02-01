/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CONRAD AND THE MOBILE TOWER

Conrad Sangma leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), also member Lok Sabha, has been accused of failing to deliver the goods, which he had promised, to erect a mobile Jio tower at Rangsel, out of the 200 towers being erected in the Garo Hills.Rangsel is only five kilometer from the headquarters Resubelpara, where a mobile tower can be erected to facilitate the mobile communication of the people of the area.This has irritated the people of the area, which could very well affect the support to the NPP in the e lections. Over and above the mobile tower, Conrad had also not taken steps to see that the PWD road from Raja Apal Main road and the market, being a PMGSY scheme is repaired.The villagers of the area had made many appeals to the NPP leader, to see to their needs of having a mobile tower and repairing of the PWD road but to no avail. These therefore are some of the woes of the people in the Garo Hills, but had gone to deaf ears, which would certainly reflect in the coming polls.