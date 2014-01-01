/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NOTHING FOR THE PLAINS

The National People’s Party (NPP), has set in motion the election mood in holding rallies, especially in the plains of Garo Hills, where everything remain just plain neglect. Conrad Sangma, the party National President, in a rally at Batapara, Rongkhola in West Garo Hills Phulbari constituency had told an impressive gathering, what the plains people need in the hour is a transformative change and walk in the path of development. There are five ruling representatives in the plains area where pathetic conditions prevail, whether it is connectivity, education, health, where people are left to fend for themselves. The plains belt neighbouring Assam and West Bengal have a potential for proper infrastructure for the growth of business and trade and also agriculture. Yet the Rongai Valley irrigation has been left unattended, which has become a wasteful venture. There is no respect for the people’s mandate. Connectivity need to be further improved in converting the Singimari, Rajabala, Phulbari, and Tikrikilla road to National Highway towards faster progress.