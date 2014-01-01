/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

FIRST STEP TAKEN

The first step towards the election had been taken by four early birds all from the Khasi Hills, who were the first in filing their nomination papers. Ampareen Lyngdoh, being, three time legislator also the first women to plunge, represent as a Congress candidate from Laitumkhrah. She seems confident enough, although, even when as Education minister, there is the stigma of the Education scam, of appointment of teachers. She also has to her credit that her movable assets had catapulted over one hundred fold. She is optimistic of winning again, yet does not mind if she has to sit in the opposition benches. Next is Ricky Shullai, as an independent from Mylliem constituency, being the nephew of Sanbor Shullai, believed to be the strongman from Laban. Ricky wants to concentrate in development. The other two candidates are, Mata Sing Nongrum from the world’s rainiest spot, Sohra and H.L. Nongiang from Mawshynrut. Nonsiang is very much concern of the under development, in which the health centre at Riangdo is hardly functioning. So these are the forerunners in the filing of nomination papers, as others would join the race.