/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

KHNAM released 8 Candidates

The Central Election Committee of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has announced eight candidates who will be contesting in the coming election to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The names of the candidate includes Mr Adelbert Nongrum from 17-North Shillong, Mr Bankyrshanlang Lyngdoh Nongbri from Mawlai, Mr. Zachary Shadap from Mawhati, Mr Enbin Kharraswai from Mawkyrwat, Dr Moses Kharbithai from Mawryngkneng,Mr Innocent Shadap from Nartiang, Mr Banshailang Majaw from Mylliem and Mr Lamborskhem Kharpuri from Mawkynrew.