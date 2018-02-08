/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Mawsynram Constituency Development Society to support H.M Shangpliang

The Mawsynram Constituency Development Society (MCDS) has decided to support H.M Shangpliang of the Congress from Mawsynram constituency.

President of the MCDS Diralson Dkhar while speaking to media person said that the reason for the society to support Shangpliang is that they can see that Congress is the only political party that truly support and work for the safeguard of the minority. They society has dedicate to support Shangpliang to make him the representative of Mawsynram Constituency.