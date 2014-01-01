/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ALL IN A FAMILY

Seldom in the elections in Meghalaya, when members of the same family would be involved in the election frenzy, when the head of the family, the father, his wife, children whether the son or daughter, would be trying out their luck in contesting the polls. Within the family of the Chief Minister himself, Mukul Sangma, his wife a sitting member of the Legislative Assembly Dikkanchi Shira, would be defending her bastion in Mahendraganj. Mukul Sangma, who has been holding office as Chief Minister, since 2010, seems to be unsure from his constituency in Ampati, and taken the step of double contest from Songsak. His younger brother Zenith Sangma, presently Sports and Youth Affairs, would contest from Rangsakona.

Former Minister Donkupar Massar is contesting from Ranikor, while his wife Grace Mary Kharpuri from Pynursla. Though from different parties and constituencies, Pynshai Manik Syiem and daughter Telia S. Thangkhiew, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, and his son in law Sounder S. Cajee, The Dhar brothers, Ngaitlang and Sngiawbhalang, James K. Sangma and his sister Agatha K. Sangma and of course Sanbor Shullai and his nephew. Ricky Shullai. It is therefore a family mix up and jumbles, seldom to be seen in the history of Meghalaya elections.