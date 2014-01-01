/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

READY MADE CANDIDATE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jowai, suffered a setback as Violet Lyngdoh, the sister of BJP State President Shibun Lyngdoh, parted ways, being denied a ticket by the party to contetst from Khliehriat constituency. The ticket was instead given to Justine Dkhar, which violet had described him as a Ready Made candidate of the BJP. Violet is already a sitting member of the Jaintia Hills District Council and has worked for the last three years nursing the Khliehriat constituency. But to her dismay the BJP, had turned its back to Violet. Violet being also the President of the women’s wing mandal is therefore sore. However it seems that BJP would find it difficult to secure the Khliehriat seat, being an advantage to the National People’s Party, which had welcomed Violet. A loss to the BJP as the women’s mandal chief, the mandal has also been dissolved. With her wealth of experience, the NPP stand to gain.