SELF DECLARATION VICTORY

Paul Lyngdoh from the Mawprem or West Shillong Constituency has already declared that he is winning the electoral battle. A candidate of the regional United Democratic Front, Paul has termed his opponents as unfit to match his intelligence in being a representative of the people. This time also Paul is facing a formidable opponent of the Congress Mohendro Rapsang, a business person. Paul is therefore confident that he would retain his seat, as intelligence would over power business interests. Paul is also confident that regional parties would come up to the forefront and form the Government, as the National Parties have failed to take up issues that concern the uplift of the cultural and economic needs of the state which is found wanting.