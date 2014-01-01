/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

AIMC Chief countered Smriti Irani on Women Security

President of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) Sushmita Dev lashed out to the Union Minister Smriti Irani for questioning women’s security in Meghalaya. Dev during her campaign in Rynjah countered Irani’s allegations by saying that the “biggest sex scandal in the history of India” is the Kutch rape case” which happened last February. She also questions Prime Minister Silence during his visit in Kutch. Dev said according to the National Crime Records Bureau of September 2017, BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan recorded the highest rate of rapes and other crime against women but she (Irani) can only speaks about women security in Meghalaya.