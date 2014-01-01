/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

A LEADER OF POOR FOLKS

Political leaders can promise heaven and earth. The sitting candidate from Sohiong Constituency in the Khasi Hills, H. Donkupar Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister has claimed that he is the leader of the poor and the needy, the down trodden, who do not have a roof above their heads. He believe in the slogan of looking forward and not backwards. May be in looking upwards and not downwards. Therefore he claim to be one of those benevolent philanthropic leaders to see that ever y single home in Sohiong would have a roof, The leader would also see that health care would be taken care of. With the sudden creation of districts, civil divisions and sub divisions, all over the state, just before the election, Donkupar will see to it that a civil – division comes into being. A rupees five crore water supply project is already in the pipe line to see, the flow in abundance for the promises of the leader.