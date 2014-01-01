/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

RICE PLATE AND A ROSE

Political parties in the course of elections were sprung with a surprise, when they each received a rice plate and a bowl. The plate signified something empty which should be filled up with rice, something of fulfillment and rose would mean an expression of love. This symbolic emotion appeal was made by the Workers People Charter for any party which comes into power, would work towards increasing minimum wages for all workers to a living of Rs. 580 per day for unskilled or indexed to the central minimum wage. This Bread and Roses campaign is being spear-headed by Tur U Rangli Juki (TUR), the Forging of the Poor along with thirteen workers and hawkers association. The workers feel that they do not only need bread but also life of possibilities of strengthening and implementation of already existing legal rights.