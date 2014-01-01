Menu
RICE PLATE AND A ROSE

Political  parties  in the course of  elections were sprung with a surprise, when  they  each  received  a  rice  plate  and  a   bowl. The  plate  signified   something   empty  which  should  be filled  up  with  rice,  something  of  fulfillment and  rose  would  mean  an  expression  of  love. This symbolic emotion  appeal was  made  by the Workers  People  Charter  for  any  party  which  comes  into  power, would   work  towards  increasing  minimum  wages  for  all  workers to a living of Rs. 580  per  day  for  unskilled  or  indexed to the  central  minimum  wage. This  Bread  and  Roses  campaign  is  being spear-headed by Tur U Rangli  Juki  (TUR), the Forging of the Poor along with  thirteen workers  and  hawkers association. The  workers  feel that they do not only  need  bread but also life of possibilities of strengthening  and  implementation  of  already  existing  legal  rights.       