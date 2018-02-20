Menu
UNDER CURRENT CASH

In  the  course  of  the  present  elections,  many  of  the  candidates  have  declared  their assets   amounting   to crores  of  rupees.  Yet there is still under current cash flowing around.  But  to  the   vigil  of  the  election  machinery,  rupees  seventeen  lakhs  were  seized. In  Garo  Hills  rupees  4.52  lakhs  was  seized,  while  from capital  Shillong  under current  cash was  seized  from  four   persons .  One  person   carrying  rupees  56.490  lakhs  seized  from   his  wallet  could  not  give  any  explanation from  where  the  notes  have  appeared.  In    Garo  Hills,   in  the  Tirikkila  constituency  five  persons  were  nabbed. They  have  explained  that  the  cash  they  were  carrying  was  the  sale  proceeds   from  selling  areca  nuts  in  the  market.  

These  were    only  cases  discovered  so  far,  but  the  cash  flow  still  continue  undetected from the  eyes  of  the  officials  who  are  out  to  detect  breaking  model  code  of  elections.  It   has become a game of wits of  cat  and  mouse.  