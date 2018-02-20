/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

UNDER CURRENT CASH

In the course of the present elections, many of the candidates have declared their assets amounting to crores of rupees. Yet there is still under current cash flowing around. But to the vigil of the election machinery, rupees seventeen lakhs were seized. In Garo Hills rupees 4.52 lakhs was seized, while from capital Shillong under current cash was seized from four persons . One person carrying rupees 56.490 lakhs seized from his wallet could not give any explanation from where the notes have appeared. In Garo Hills, in the Tirikkila constituency five persons were nabbed. They have explained that the cash they were carrying was the sale proceeds from selling areca nuts in the market.

These were only cases discovered so far, but the cash flow still continue undetected from the eyes of the officials who are out to detect breaking model code of elections. It has become a game of wits of cat and mouse.