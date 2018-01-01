/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NCP demands NIA probe to Johnathone death

A day after the gruesome attack on the convoy of the NCP candidate which result in the death of the candidate and three others, the NCP Meghalaya had lodged a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor claiming to be a ‘political murder’. The party has also demand for an NIA investigation.

NCP working President Vijay Raj while speaking to media persons in Shillong said that “It seems that the NCP candidates are being targeted by miscreants under the influence of some political party from the fact that threatening poster and houses of NCP candidate from was burnt down.

The NCP questioned the failure of the state machinery to provide much needed protection and the lack of seriousness of the government regarding the protection protocol for Johnathone as threats against him has happened also in the past.