Influx and Mining UDP’s top priorities

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has promise to fix the issues of mining and influx if the party comes to power. The will come up with a mining policy which will be in accordance with the the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of the Central Government and has assured that the policy will not be in conflict with the stakeholders especially the mine owners.

UDP working President, Bindo Mathew said “We make a commitment to come up with a comprehensive mining policy if we are voted to power after the elections. We will formulate a policy which will not be in conflict with the stakeholders”.