/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Case against Papon filed before NCPCR

A team of senior Advocates has filed a complaint before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Angaraag Papon Mahanta. The complaints came after a video surface in social media featuring popular Singer Papon where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing her.