Case against Papon filed before NCPCR
A team of senior Advocates has filed a complaint before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Angaraag Papon Mahanta. The complaints came after a video surface in social media featuring popular Singer Papon where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing her.
The complaints was filed by Supreme Court Advocate Runa Bhuyan addressing to the Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Papon on the grounds of sexual offence on a minor girl who is participating in a reality show ‘Voice of India Kids 2018’. The Advocate now seeks the enquiry by NCPCR and asked for the singer to be punished under section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012.