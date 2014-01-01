/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

A HAND BAG AND THAT JACKET

Political personalities running around the North Eastern electoral states are crying and preaching for the cause of the welfare of the poor and the down trodden, the have-nots in the society both in the rural and the urban areas. Congress President himself Rahul Gandhi, visiting a musical show in Shillong, wore a fashionable rupees 63,000 jacket, which caught the attention of specially the young crowd , most of whom are bound to be jealous, yet cannot afford to own one. Yet it was the talk of the town, not of whom to vote and support, but of the Rahul jacket. On the other hand the BJP preach that the party is all out for the poor, Union Minister Smriti Irani in an election mission to Shillong was seen swinging a Louis Vuitton purse, worth over rupees one lakh. The big- wig political parties of the Nation, though high in promises, have exhibited in fashion profile, which the common people cannot affords.