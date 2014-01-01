Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

A  HAND BAG AND THAT JACKET

Political  personalities  running  around  the  North  Eastern  electoral states  are crying  and  preaching  for  the  cause  of  the  welfare  of  the  poor  and  the  down  trodden,  the   have-nots  in  the  society  both  in  the  rural  and  the  urban  areas. Congress  President  himself  Rahul Gandhi, visiting a musical show in Shillong, wore a fashionable  rupees 63,000  jacket,  which caught  the  attention  of  specially  the  young  crowd ,  most  of  whom  are  bound  to  be  jealous, yet  cannot  afford to own  one. Yet  it was  the  talk  of  the  town,  not  of  whom to  vote  and  support,  but  of  the  Rahul  jacket. On  the  other  hand  the  BJP  preach  that the party  is  all out  for  the  poor, Union  Minister Smriti Irani  in  an  election mission to Shillong was  seen  swinging  a Louis Vuitton  purse, worth  over  rupees one lakh. The big- wig political parties of the Nation, though high in promises, have exhibited  in fashion profile, which the common people cannot affords.