/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

VOTED AGAINST CRIME

People in the state saw the near end of criminal insurgent activities, simultaneously with the close of the general elections to the legislative assembly. As the elections results were being announced, a remaining batch of insurgents of the dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), numbering in all only eight surrendered and laid down their arms. This has prompt up the new Home Minister James K. Sangma, that the Government would no longer go soft with those involved in insurgent activities. No talks would also be entertained, if need be such talks should be unconditional. James is a first timer minister in the Government in the alliance government with other regional parties including the National Party BJP. The Government therefore need to bring about a feeling of security, specially in those areas affected by violence and insurgency movements. People have clearly voted against kidnappings, extortion, killing of persons, rapes and other crimes, which the Home Minister is to take in strengthening the police, which he had termed as the beginning of the end of militancy in Meghalaya.