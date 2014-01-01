Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

VOTED AGAINST CRIME

People  in  the  state  saw  the  near  end  of  criminal  insurgent  activities,  simultaneously  with  the  close  of  the  general  elections  to  the  legislative  assembly.   As  the  elections  results  were  being    announced,  a  remaining  batch  of  insurgents  of  the  dreaded  Garo  National  Liberation  Army  (GNLA),  numbering  in  all  only  eight  surrendered  and  laid  down  their  arms.  This  has  prompt  up  the  new  Home  Minister James  K.  Sangma,  that  the  Government  would  no  longer  go  soft  with  those  involved  in  insurgent  activities.  No  talks  would  also  be  entertained,  if  need  be  such  talks  should  be  unconditional.  James  is  a   first  timer  minister  in  the  Government  in  the    alliance  government   with  other  regional  parties  including  the  National  Party  BJP.  The  Government  therefore    need  to  bring  about  a  feeling  of  security,  specially  in  those  areas  affected  by  violence  and  insurgency  movements.   People  have  clearly  voted  against  kidnappings, extortion, killing  of  persons, rapes  and  other  crimes,  which  the  Home  Minister  is  to  take  in  strengthening  the  police, which  he  had  termed  as  the  beginning  of  the  end  of  militancy  in  Meghalaya.    