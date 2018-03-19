/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

WAITING FOR THE DATE

The people specially of Williamnagar in the Garo Hills are anxiously waiting for the announcement of the date for holding elections to the Williamnagar constituency which is still lying vacant, following the killing of the National Congress Party candidate Jonathone N. Sangma in a blast, few days before the elections. People of Williamnagar have come to a conclusion, that the wife of Jonathone should come forward and take up the challenge, although she has no background in the political field. Krinilla R. Marak after initial hesitations has at last agreed to give an answer against the bullet with the ballot.Though she is the mother of three children, she is now determined to come out openly. The housewife turned politician is expected to fight it out specially for the cause of justice and against the insurgent activities and elements in the Garo Hills.