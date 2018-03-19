Menu
WAITING FOR  THE  DATE

 The  people  specially  of  Williamnagar  in  the  Garo  Hills  are  anxiously  waiting  for  the  announcement  of  the    date  for  holding  elections  to  the  Williamnagar  constituency which  is  still  lying   vacant,   following the  killing  of  the  National  Congress  Party  candidate  Jonathone  N.  Sangma  in  a  blast,  few  days before  the  elections. People of  Williamnagar have  come  to  a  conclusion,  that  the   wife  of  Jonathone  should  come  forward  and  take  up  the  challenge,  although  she  has  no  background  in   the  political  field. Krinilla  R. Marak  after  initial  hesitations has  at  last  agreed  to  give  an  answer  against  the  bullet with  the  ballot.Though  she  is  the  mother  of  three  children,  she  is  now  determined  to  come out  openly. The  housewife  turned  politician is  expected  to  fight  it  out  specially  for  the  cause  of  justice  and  against  the  insurgent  activities  and   elements  in  the  Garo  Hills.