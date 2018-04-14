/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

HISTORIC FUNDING

There has always been a hitch in the implementation of central sponsored schemes in the state and also of the region. The reason being that states do not submit in the stipulated time for accounts, pertaining to the schemes, which lead to delay in the payment involved. The Union Government had however decided, that 100 per cent fund for development projects would be given to such schemes, unlike 90 per cent earlier. The Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Jitendra Singh has described this decision as historic. It is now for the state to earnestly follow up in taking advantage of central schemes right from the implementation stage with no more excuses for delays. What the Centre need is providing accounts at the earliest to get the transformational results.