Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

HISTORIC FUNDING 

There   has  always  been  a  hitch  in  the  implementation  of  central sponsored  schemes  in  the  state   and  also  of  the  region.  The  reason  being  that  states  do  not  submit  in  the  stipulated  time  for  accounts,  pertaining  to  the  schemes,  which  lead  to  delay  in  the  payment  involved.   The  Union  Government had  however  decided,  that  100  per  cent  fund  for  development  projects  would  be  given  to  such  schemes,  unlike  90  per  cent  earlier.  The  Union  Minister  of  State  for Development  of North  Eastern  Region  (DONER),  Jitendra  Singh  has  described  this  decision  as   historic.  It  is  now  for  the  state  to  earnestly  follow  up  in  taking  advantage  of  central schemes  right  from  the  implementation  stage with  no  more  excuses  for  delays.  What  the  Centre  need  is  providing  accounts  at  the  earliest  to  get  the  transformational  results. 