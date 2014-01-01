Menu
ORPHAN ROADS

In  the  face  of  the  Centre’s  decision    for  initiation  of  “orphan  roads”,  the  State  Government  has   failed   to  implement  ten  major  road  projects    in  state  and  national  highways,  though  these  roads  were  in  a  planning  process  for  a  long  time,  this  is  the  report  of  the  National  Highway  Infrastructure  Development  Corporation  Limited.  612  kilometers  of  roads   are just  lying  without  any  work  done,  a  wastage  of  Rs.  8,820 crore. Now  that  the  “open  road”  scheme  is  in  the  offing  for  developing  roads  between  two  states  of  the  North  Eastern  Region, the  Meghalaya  Government   should  not  lack  behind  in  taking  the  opportunity  to  be  part  of  this 1,000 crore  scheme  for  the  North  East.   