ORPHAN ROADS

In the face of the Centre’s decision for initiation of “orphan roads”, the State Government has failed to implement ten major road projects in state and national highways, though these roads were in a planning process for a long time, this is the report of the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. 612 kilometers of roads are just lying without any work done, a wastage of Rs. 8,820 crore. Now that the “open road” scheme is in the offing for developing roads between two states of the North Eastern Region, the Meghalaya Government should not lack behind in taking the opportunity to be part of this 1,000 crore scheme for the North East.