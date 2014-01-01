/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

BANGLA PERMIT

A controversy has cropped up, when Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has come up with an idea of issuing ‘work permit’ for citizens of neighbouring Bangladesh, which is somewhat a contrast to the demand of the inner-line-permit, restricting people to come into the state. Conrad has caught up with the idea that countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, people from India can enter, work but cannot stay or become a citizen. This has however become a tricky question, where even check-gates along national highways passing through the state have failed to check actual illegal infiltration. The result of ‘work permits’, would open a flood gate of ‘work permit’ seekers, who would melt themselves with the local population, thus creating another problem of citizenship identification. During the budget session, the opposition Congress had staged a walk out, being the first time in the new assembly over the issue.