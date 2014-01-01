Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

BANGLA PERMIT 

A  controversy  has   cropped  up,  when  Chief  Minister  Conrad  Sangma  has  come  up  with  an  idea  of  issuing  ‘work  permit’  for  citizens  of  neighbouring  Bangladesh,  which  is  somewhat  a  contrast   to the  demand  of  the  inner-line-permit,  restricting  people  to  come  into  the  state.  Conrad  has  caught  up  with  the  idea  that  countries  like  the  United  States, United  Kingdom, Dubai,   people  from  India  can  enter,  work  but  cannot  stay  or  become a  citizen.  This  has  however  become  a  tricky  question,  where  even  check-gates  along  national  highways  passing  through  the  state  have  failed  to  check  actual  illegal  infiltration. The  result  of  ‘work  permits’, would  open  a  flood  gate  of  ‘work  permit’  seekers,  who  would  melt  themselves  with  the  local  population, thus  creating  another  problem  of  citizenship  identification.  During  the  budget  session,  the  opposition  Congress  had  staged  a  walk  out,  being  the  first  time  in  the  new  assembly over  the  issue.    