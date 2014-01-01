Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

 PLASTIC A NECESSITY   

Meghalaya  has  the  distinction  in  the  whole  of  NorthEast  India  having  plastic  coated  roads.  This  technology  has  been  applied  in  the  Nongkynjeng  road  in  West  Khasi  Hills.  The  technology  is  now  being   applied  in  road  building  in  the  southern  states  of  the  country in  Tamilnadu  and  Karnataka.  It is the discovery of Rajagopalan Vasudevan, a chemistry professor in  Madurai.   The  trick  is  to  use  plastic  shredded waste  and  heated  up  with  bitumen.  According  to  the  World  Economic  Forum,  plastic  roads  are  more  durable, especially  in  changing  weather  like  floods,  extreme  cold  and   hot  weather  conditions.   Such  roads  would  have  no  cracks,  potholes  or  craters,   such  roads    are  strong  and  maintenance  free.  Plastic  has  therefore  become  a  necessary  item  in  the  making   of  roads  like  polythene  carry  bags, plastic  cups,  chips  packets.  For one kilometer of road  460  kilogram  of  plastic waste  is  needed at  the  cost  of  rupees  lakhs.      