PLASTIC A NECESSITY

Meghalaya has the distinction in the whole of NorthEast India having plastic coated roads. This technology has been applied in the Nongkynjeng road in West Khasi Hills. The technology is now being applied in road building in the southern states of the country in Tamilnadu and Karnataka. It is the discovery of Rajagopalan Vasudevan, a chemistry professor in Madurai. The trick is to use plastic shredded waste and heated up with bitumen. According to the World Economic Forum, plastic roads are more durable, especially in changing weather like floods, extreme cold and hot weather conditions. Such roads would have no cracks, potholes or craters, such roads are strong and maintenance free. Plastic has therefore become a necessary item in the making of roads like polythene carry bags, plastic cups, chips packets. For one kilometer of road 460 kilogram of plastic waste is needed at the cost of rupees lakhs.