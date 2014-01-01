Menu
RESIGNATION ACCEPTED

   

The  Hills  State  Democratic  Party  (HSPDP),  the  ruling  partner  of  the  Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance  Government  has  finally  accepted  the  resignation  of  the  party  President  Ardent   Basaiawmoit .  Ardent  who  lost  the  last  elections  from  the  Nongkrem constituency had  been  vocal  in  championing  a  Government  of  regional  parties.  However,  the  Government  was  finally  led  by  the  National  Party,  the  National  People’s  Party  (NPP) which  included  another  national  party    that  is  the  Bharatiya  Janata  Party  (BJP).   Ardent has been replaced by K.P.  Pangniang, a former legislator.  HSPDP  while  accepting  the  resignation  of  Ardent  has  taken  a  collective  responsibility  for  the  election  debacle,  which  won  only  two  seats. The  party  was  however  firm  in  its  agenda  in  the  implementation  of  the  Inner-line-permit,  opposition  to  the  mining  of  uranium  and  solving  of  the  border  problem  with  Assam. 