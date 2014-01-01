/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

RESIGNATION ACCEPTED

The Hills State Democratic Party (HSPDP), the ruling partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government has finally accepted the resignation of the party President Ardent Basaiawmoit . Ardent who lost the last elections from the Nongkrem constituency had been vocal in championing a Government of regional parties. However, the Government was finally led by the National Party, the National People’s Party (NPP) which included another national party that is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ardent has been replaced by K.P. Pangniang, a former legislator. HSPDP while accepting the resignation of Ardent has taken a collective responsibility for the election debacle, which won only two seats. The party was however firm in its agenda in the implementation of the Inner-line-permit, opposition to the mining of uranium and solving of the border problem with Assam.