GONE WITH THE WIND

Meghalaya faces scarcity in the production of energy in the face of the controversy, that hydro power is injurious to the environment in the damming of the rivers and submerging large tracts of agricultural and forest lands, which badly affect growing of crops and damaging the ecology. There are other means of obtaining energy from solar energy and also from the wind. The Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency is on the task of wind mapping, to harness wind energy for augmenting power generation in the state. At present the state is suffering from power cuts, every now and then, even in the state capital. However, there has been no response to tenders floated for installations of wind mills, which however could be taken up power authorities of the state itself.