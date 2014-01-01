Menu
GONE WITH THE WIND

Meghalaya  faces  scarcity  in  the  production  of  energy  in  the  face  of  the controversy,  that  hydro  power  is  injurious  to  the  environment  in the  damming  of  the  rivers  and  submerging  large  tracts  of  agricultural  and  forest lands,  which  badly  affect  growing  of  crops  and  damaging  the  ecology.  There  are  other  means  of  obtaining  energy  from  solar  energy  and  also  from  the  wind. The  Meghalaya   New  and  Renewable  Energy  Development  Agency   is  on  the  task  of  wind  mapping,  to    harness  wind  energy  for  augmenting  power  generation  in  the  state.   At  present  the  state  is  suffering    from   power  cuts,   every  now  and  then,  even  in  the  state  capital.   However, there  has  been   no  response  to  tenders  floated  for  installations  of  wind  mills,  which  however  could  be  taken  up  power  authorities  of  the  state  itself.  