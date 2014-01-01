Menu
TOURISM AND INDUSTRIES 

Questions  have  been  raised  whether  tourism  can  go  hand  in  hand  with  industries. Certainly  tourists  would  not  like  to  visit  industrial  areas  like  Umiam  and  Byrnihat,  except  for  those  who   are  scouting  possibilities  of  setting  up  industries.   Some  of  the  industries  do  not  benefit  people  of   the  state,  even  in  employment  but  only  raise  the  level  of  pollution  of  the  environment,  such  as  many  of  cement  factories.  The  state  is  blessed  with  scenic  beauty,  that  attract  tourists  from  different  parts  of  the  country  and  also  abroad. Some  of  the  industries  which  operate  in  such  areas,  have  instead  caused  damage  to  the  environment  and  polluting  the  waters.   One  of  the  important    areas  of  tourism  is  the  natural  cave  formations  which  are  in  fact  wonders  of  nature itself. However, the  rampant  growth  of  cement  factories,  has  caused  immense  damage  to  the  cave  formations  which  need  protection  from  haphazard  mining  of  limestone and  emission  of  industrial  waste  from  the  factories.    