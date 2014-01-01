/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

TOURISM AND INDUSTRIES

Questions have been raised whether tourism can go hand in hand with industries. Certainly tourists would not like to visit industrial areas like Umiam and Byrnihat, except for those who are scouting possibilities of setting up industries. Some of the industries do not benefit people of the state, even in employment but only raise the level of pollution of the environment, such as many of cement factories. The state is blessed with scenic beauty, that attract tourists from different parts of the country and also abroad. Some of the industries which operate in such areas, have instead caused damage to the environment and polluting the waters. One of the important areas of tourism is the natural cave formations which are in fact wonders of nature itself. However, the rampant growth of cement factories, has caused immense damage to the cave formations which need protection from haphazard mining of limestone and emission of industrial waste from the factories.