VISITING MINISTERS 

There  are  in  all  eleven   cabinet  ministers  in  the present  Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance  Government. The  Chief  Minister  Conrad  Sangma  has  thought  it is best  for  the  ministers  to  become    closer  to  the  people.   The  Chief  had  therefore   directed,  that  in  every  three  months, the minister should take  an  outing   from  their  office  chambers  in  the  secretariat  and  go  out  visiting  the  districts  to  have  a  firsthand  knowledge of  what  is  going  on  in the  field  of  administration  and  also  in  the  execution   of  plans  and  projects of  the  actual  work. It  is  certainly  not  only  a  refreshing  outing,  but  a  face  to  face  contact,  not  only  of  the  districts  administration  but  also  with  the  traditional  administrators  of  the  various  durbars  of  the  Syiems,  Lyngdoh,  Doloi,  Wahadadar,  Nokmas.  This  would  be  less  of  formalities,  but  of  serious  discussions  of  ground  realities.  In addition,  the  ministers  instead  of  building  massive  mansions  in  capital  Shillong   can  have  affordable  farm  houses  in  the  rural  areas,  where  they  can  catch  up  with   moments  of  relaxation.    