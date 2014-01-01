/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

VISITING MINISTERS

There are in all eleven cabinet ministers in the present Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government. The Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has thought it is best for the ministers to become closer to the people. The Chief had therefore directed, that in every three months, the minister should take an outing from their office chambers in the secretariat and go out visiting the districts to have a firsthand knowledge of what is going on in the field of administration and also in the execution of plans and projects of the actual work. It is certainly not only a refreshing outing, but a face to face contact, not only of the districts administration but also with the traditional administrators of the various durbars of the Syiems, Lyngdoh, Doloi, Wahadadar, Nokmas. This would be less of formalities, but of serious discussions of ground realities. In addition, the ministers instead of building massive mansions in capital Shillong can have affordable farm houses in the rural areas, where they can catch up with moments of relaxation.