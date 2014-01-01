Menu
STUDENTS AND FISHES


The  Khasi  Students  Union  has  taken  up  seriously  to  having  independent  probe  in  the  mysterious  discovery  of  dead  fishes  in  the  River  Kynshi  in West  Khasi  Hills  in  the  Ranikor   area  bordering  Bangladesh.  This  has  alerted  the   Meghalaya  State  Pollution  Control  Board  to  investigate,  also   in  nearby  areas  such  as  the  Rilang  river.  It  is  highly  suspected  that  samples  of   uranium  drilling   being  carried  out  in  the  area  had  caused  this  phenomena .  This  has  caused  speculation of  related  health  problems,  as  unscrupulous  people  out  in  collecting  money,  have  also  collected   the  dead  floating  fishes  and  selling  in  the  nearby  markets. It  is  therefore  encouraging  that  the  students  are   alert, taking  interest  in  extracurricular  activities,  such  as   the  protection  of  nature  and  the  environment  which  is  the need of an hour. 