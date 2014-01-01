/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

STUDENTS AND FISHES





The Khasi Students Union has taken up seriously to having independent probe in the mysterious discovery of dead fishes in the River Kynshi in West Khasi Hills in the Ranikor area bordering Bangladesh. This has alerted the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board to investigate, also in nearby areas such as the Rilang river. It is highly suspected that samples of uranium drilling being carried out in the area had caused this phenomena . This has caused speculation of related health problems, as unscrupulous people out in collecting money, have also collected the dead floating fishes and selling in the nearby markets. It is therefore encouraging that the students are alert, taking interest in extracurricular activities, such as the protection of nature and the environment which is the need of an hour.