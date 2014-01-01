/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ATTACK ON MEDIA

The incident on the throwing of a petrol bomb in the residence of Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim, tantamount to in maligning the media. The press fraternity has expressed profound shock. It is an act of confrontation with the media, with the motive in suppressing the freedom of the press, being the fourth estate in democratic governance. The editor herself is perplexed as to why such an attack was made. Possibly the reason being that the attackers were not in some or any particular comment made in the column of the newspaper, which they think is against their interests or view point . If it was so, they should have openly come out with their opinion, but not to the extent of resorting to any violent reaction. The Shillong Press Club and other journalist bodies have condemned the attack which is untoward.