ATTACK ON MEDIA

The incident  on  the  throwing  of  a  petrol  bomb  in  the  residence  of  Shillong  Times  Editor  Patricia   Mukhim,  tantamount  to  in  maligning  the  media.   The press fraternity has expressed profound shock.  It  is  an  act  of  confrontation  with  the  media,  with  the  motive  in  suppressing  the  freedom  of  the  press,  being  the  fourth  estate  in  democratic  governance.  The  editor  herself  is  perplexed  as  to  why  such  an  attack  was  made. Possibly the  reason  being  that  the  attackers   were  not  in  some  or  any  particular  comment  made  in  the  column  of  the  newspaper, which  they  think  is  against  their  interests  or  view  point .  If  it  was  so,  they  should  have  openly  come  out  with  their  opinion, but  not  to  the  extent  of  resorting  to  any  violent  reaction. The  Shillong  Press  Club  and  other   journalist  bodies have  condemned  the  attack  which  is  untoward.      