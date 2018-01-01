/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KSU & HNYF opposed Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Khasi Student Union (KSU) and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) said that Meghalaya should not be included in the Citizenship Amendment bill as it gives opportunity to the Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Pharsi, and Christian from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to flow to the state of Meghalaya. KSU President Donald Thabah also said that not just Meghalaya but other North Eastern States including Assam should also reject this bill or else we will be minority in our own soil. The All Jaintia Youth Welfare Organisation (AJYWO) also lend hands in opposing the bill.

After meeting the Joint Parliamentary Committee the President said that such Bill will have great impact on the demography of the Northeast as a whole. Meanwhile the KSU and HNYF are pleased with the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for his understanding and initiatives for opposing the Bill introduce by the Union Government.