St. Anthony’s & St.Edmunds tops the list in Science & Commerce

St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School secured the highest number of ranks in the science stream category. This prestigious School secured rank from First to Tenth position followed by Donbosco Shool in Tura. The first rank was secured by Lawanaibok Kharphuli with distinctions in six subjects. The only school which made it to the Top 10 list besides St Anthony’s is Don Bosco College HS Section, Tura in which Nishtha Barman Hajong managed to bag the 6th position.

Even in the Commerce Stream category, St Anthony’s HS School managed to secured Seventh positions in the Top 10 list and St Edmund’s HS School, Shillong with three positions in the list with Chongdeinem Guite as the toper. BBS College and Christian Academy HS School are also featured in the top 10 list.

The district with the highest number of pass percentage in the Science stream is East Khasi Hills with 82.78 and in the Commerce stream is East Garo Hills with 93.75 percent.