Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

THE HAJONG PLUNGE 

Ampati  awaits  the  crucial  and  prestigious  final  contest   to  the  sixty  member  Legislative  Assembly  of    Meghalaya.   The  stronghold  of  the  Congress  and  former  Chief  Minister  Mukul  Sangma,  who  had    now  chosen  his  27  year  old  daughter  Miani D. Shira to hold the fort.  Though  her  father  and    mother  Dikancchi  Shira  are  seasoned  politicians,   Miani  is  coming  out  in  the  field  for  the  first  time.  She  is  pitched  against  Clement  Momin  of  the  National  People’s  Party  (NPP),  who  obviously    has  the  advantage  of  the  ruling   Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance.  However,  in   between  comes  in  Subankar  Koch,  who  was  denied  a  BJP  ticket,   yet  determined  to  go  ahead  as  an  Independent.  Therefore,  the  Koch  factor  could  upset  either  side  in  the  matter  of  the  voting  pattern,   although  the  BJP  is  coming  all  out  right  from  the  national  and  state  leaders,  who  are  thick  in  the  campaign. The total voting strength of Ampati is thirty thousand. Subankar  Koch  has  a  slice  of  ten  thousand  votes,  specially  from  the  Hajong  and  Koch  and  also  Garo  and  Muslim communities,  which  can  tip  the  scales  in  favour  of  Clement  or  Miani. 