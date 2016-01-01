/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KSU and NESO burn effigies to protest against Citizenship Bill

To protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, the Khasi Student Union (KSU) North East Student Organisation (NESO) burned effigies in front of the Kiang Nongbah statue in Shillong.

KSU President, Lambokstarwell Marngar said that though the state government has opposed the Bill, it is yet to take any resolution to the Central government to register its opposition to the Bill.” Meanwhile NESO President, Samuel Jyrwa said that the state demography and its peoples (Khasi’s, Garo’s and Jaintia’s) will be under threat if the Bill is passed. The leaders of two organisations have urged the state government to put up a strong opposition to the Central Government.