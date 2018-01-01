Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

FORCES IN THE CONTEST 

Already forces of different political parties are lining up in the Ranikor battlefield. Rajah Martin M. Danggo has donned the jersey of the National People’s Party (NPP). Up  and  against  him  there  is  an  ongoing  attempt  that  a  joint  political force rally  to defeat  the  Raja. The  United Democratic  Party  (UDP)  however  has  decided  to  go  alone and  fight  it  out  against the candidate of  its own coalition  partner in the government. The UDP has however announced that this would be a friendly match contest. The  interesting  angle  however  is  that  Danggo  has got a substantial Congress followers, which  have brought  his  victories  in  previous  elections. The  question is where  would  these  massive Congress  vote  banks  go.  The  Danggo  personal  loyalists  however  would  stick  to  him,  rain  or  sunshine. The  Rajah  has  therefore  thrown  the  dice  which  can  be  either head  or  tail.  