/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

FORCES IN THE CONTEST

Already forces of different political parties are lining up in the Ranikor battlefield. Rajah Martin M. Danggo has donned the jersey of the National People’s Party (NPP). Up and against him there is an ongoing attempt that a joint political force rally to defeat the Raja. The United Democratic Party (UDP) however has decided to go alone and fight it out against the candidate of its own coalition partner in the government. The UDP has however announced that this would be a friendly match contest. The interesting angle however is that Danggo has got a substantial Congress followers, which have brought his victories in previous elections. The question is where would these massive Congress vote banks go. The Danggo personal loyalists however would stick to him, rain or sunshine. The Rajah has therefore thrown the dice which can be either head or tail.