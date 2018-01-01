/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

FRIENDLY MATCH

The United Democratic Party (UDP), partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, is however bent on contesting the Ranikor assembly seat, against Martin M. Danggo, which the UDP has described to be but a friendly match. Whoever wins does not matter as the equation in the MDA combine would not make much of a difference. The UDP would go alone and has rejected a common candidate of other political parties including the Congress. The UDP is setting up Pius Marwein, who is said to be a strong contender, who came second in Ranikor in the past two elections. The People’s Democratic Front leader, Pynshngain N Syiem have also come forward to contest the Ranikor seat. This would mean that the forces trying to unite against Martin M. Danggo are already divided in their approach, yet the political mind is so fickle, that change of any decision can come about the last moment.