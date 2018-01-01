Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

FRIENDLY MATCH

The United Democratic Party (UDP), partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance  government, is  however  bent  on  contesting  the   Ranikor  assembly  seat,  against  Martin  M.  Danggo,  which  the  UDP  has  described  to  be  but  a  friendly  match.  Whoever  wins  does  not matter  as  the  equation   in  the   MDA  combine  would   not  make  much  of  a  difference. The  UDP  would  go  alone  and  has  rejected  a  common  candidate  of  other  political  parties  including  the  Congress. The  UDP  is  setting  up  Pius Marwein,  who  is  said  to  be  a  strong  contender, who came second in  Ranikor  in  the  past  two  elections.   The  People’s  Democratic  Front  leader, Pynshngain  N  Syiem   have  also  come  forward  to contest the  Ranikor  seat.   This  would  mean  that  the  forces  trying  to  unite  against  Martin  M.  Danggo  are  already  divided  in  their  approach,  yet  the  political  mind  is  so  fickle, that  change  of  any  decision can   come  about  the  last  moment.      