Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

PARTING OF WAYS 

The new Khasi Hills District Council Chief, H. S. Shylla  has  announced  parting  of  ways  with  Adelbert  Nongrum,  accusing  that  Nongrum  turned  up  late  during  the day  of  the  election,  and  that  Nongrum  had  failed  to  honour  an  agreement,  that  he  would  support  Shylla.  In  the meantime Adelbert Nongrum of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Party  (KHNAM), who is also a  member  of  the  Legislative  has  resigned  as  member  of  KHNAM,  being the lone  member  of  the  party  in  the  assembly. Nongrum  had  declared  that  he  would  neither support  the  treachery  bench  nor   the  opposition,  unless  certain conditions  are  spelled out,  including  the  approach  for  efficiency  of  the District Council employees,  and  a commitment  not  to  mine  uranium  in  the  state. 