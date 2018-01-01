/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

PARTING OF WAYS

The new Khasi Hills District Council Chief, H. S. Shylla has announced parting of ways with Adelbert Nongrum, accusing that Nongrum turned up late during the day of the election, and that Nongrum had failed to honour an agreement, that he would support Shylla. In the meantime Adelbert Nongrum of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Party (KHNAM), who is also a member of the Legislative has resigned as member of KHNAM, being the lone member of the party in the assembly. Nongrum had declared that he would neither support the treachery bench nor the opposition, unless certain conditions are spelled out, including the approach for efficiency of the District Council employees, and a commitment not to mine uranium in the state.