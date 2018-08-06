/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

WOMAN CAN BE STRIPPED OF HER ST STATUS

The Khasi Hills District Council, under the leadership of the Chief Executive Member, Hispreaching Son Shylla has brought a bill, to deny any indigenous woman marrying a non-indigenous person, benefits of Schedule tribes, which had brought a mixed reaction, from the political, social and other level of society, The Bill states any woman defying the principle of the bill, Will be stripped off her scheduled tribe status and other privileges. Mix marriage has been and is a practice that has been going on, not only in the Khasi society, but also other communities, as it is regarded of being a private affair of two persons with the consent of their respective families. What the District Council Bill is trying to aim at, is that, mix-marriage can be commercialized by a non-indigenous person, by using the name of his spouse for his business interest, thus not being bound by the various taxes and formalities, which is commonly known as a Benami run business. The bill would however run into many social complexities, and also the interference into private social relationship, and also customary laws of the various clans of the Khasi community.