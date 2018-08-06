Menu
WOMAN CAN BE STRIPPED OF HER ST STATUS

The  Khasi  Hills District  Council,  under  the  leadership  of  the  Chief  Executive  Member,  Hispreaching  Son  Shylla has  brought  a  bill,  to  deny  any  indigenous  woman  marrying a non-indigenous  person, benefits  of  Schedule  tribes,  which  had  brought  a  mixed  reaction,  from  the  political,  social and  other  level  of  society, The  Bill  states  any  woman  defying  the  principle of the bill,  Will be  stripped  off her  scheduled  tribe  status  and  other  privileges.   Mix marriage  has  been  and  is  a  practice  that  has  been  going   on,  not  only  in  the  Khasi  society,  but  also  other communities,  as  it  is  regarded  of  being  a  private  affair   of  two  persons with  the  consent of  their  respective  families. What  the  District  Council   Bill is trying to aim at,  is  that, mix-marriage  can  be  commercialized by  a  non-indigenous  person,  by  using the  name  of  his  spouse  for  his  business  interest,  thus  not  being  bound  by  the  various  taxes  and formalities,  which  is  commonly  known as a Benami  run  business. The  bill  would  however  run  into  many social  complexities, and also  the   interference into private social relationship,  and  also customary  laws  of  the various  clans  of  the  Khasi  community.