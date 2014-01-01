Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

TEAMING UP IN GAMES 

The  State  Government  has  teamed  up  with  the  NITI Aayog  in  the  preparations  of  the  2022  National  Games  in  Shillong.   There  are  many  constrains,  and  bottlenecks,  yet,  every  efforts  would  have  to  be  made  in  the  preparations. The  NIT  Aayog Vice  Chairman,  Rajiv  Kumar,  recently  had  meaningful  discussions  with  the  Chief  Minister  Conrad  K.  Sangma  to  see  that  implementation  process  of  the  Games  do  not  suffer.    The  State  Government  has  been  able  to  finalise  300  acres  of  land  in  New  Shillong for  the construction  of  the  Games  village.  However   this  is  not  enough as  the  venue  of  the  games  have  to  spread  out  in  all  parts  of  the  state.  This  is  an  opportunity  to  develop  and  complete  unfinished  stadiums in  many  areas. There  are  also  many  abandoned  stadiums  and  playfields, which  can be taken up for  the games in a team  spirit  manner of  land  owners  and  village  Dorbars.  