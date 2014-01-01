/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

TEAMING UP IN GAMES

The State Government has teamed up with the NITI Aayog in the preparations of the 2022 National Games in Shillong. There are many constrains, and bottlenecks, yet, every efforts would have to be made in the preparations. The NIT Aayog Vice Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, recently had meaningful discussions with the Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to see that implementation process of the Games do not suffer. The State Government has been able to finalise 300 acres of land in New Shillong for the construction of the Games village. However this is not enough as the venue of the games have to spread out in all parts of the state. This is an opportunity to develop and complete unfinished stadiums in many areas. There are also many abandoned stadiums and playfields, which can be taken up for the games in a team spirit manner of land owners and village Dorbars.