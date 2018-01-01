/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CAB on the verge of dissolution

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today failed to tabled the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House of the Parliament with opposition firmly opposing the Bill. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the House on the early hours after several ruckus created by the opposition in the House. Though there is no Officail statement as to why Home Minister Rajnath Singh failed to table the Bill but speculation arise that it was because the NDA did not have the required numbers to ensure the passage of the Bill.

It may noted that a Bill pending in the Upper House which has not been passed by Lok Sabha does not lapse on the dissolution of Lok Sabha, but a Bill which is passed by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha will lapses on the dissolution of Lok Sabha. The Citizenship Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8th 2019 which saw wide protest in the entire North Eastern States. Since the Rajya Sabha failed to pass the Bill today it would be taken into consideration that the Bill will have to face dissolution before the next Lok Sabha 2019.